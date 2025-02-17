"He screams Pete Carroll": CFB analyst believes ex-Michigan CB Will Johnson will be a perfect fit for the Las Vegas Raiders

Will Johnson is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The cornerback showed what he’s capable of during his days at Michigan and is high on the draft board of many franchises.

As the draft approaches, Joel Klatt has suggested a perfect landing spot for Johnson in April. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Klatt noted that the Las Vegas Raiders would be the right fit for the cornerback, mainly due to the presence of Pete Carroll, who was hired in January.

Klatt said Will Johnson's defense is a perfect fit for Carroll's system and that he reminded him of Richard Sherman.

"I think he's great in zones. Pete likes to play a lot of zone, at least in his pass with post-safety defense. Will Johnson is a shutdown corner. He's got great ball skills. He's great in zones. He can play man. He's very smart. He's physical. He likes to rally up and make tackles in the run game."

"He screams Pete Carroll to me. I think that fits a lot. He's 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and if Brady is involved at all, the. Tom Brady gets a Michigan man in his first draft.”

Will Johnson is expected to be drafted in the first round of the draft in April. The Raiders hold the sixth pick, which could be used to bring the cornerback on board ahead of Carroll’s first season.

Joel Klatt believes the Raiders might move up for a quarterback instead of drafting Will Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of a quarterback in the upcoming draft. However, their sixth pick might not be enough to get their quarterback of choice.

This creates the possibility of moving up the draft to a much better position. However, Klatt feels this doesn’t follow the pattern of success for their new coach ahead of next season.

“I think that they could possibly try to move up for a quarterback," Klatt said. "We'll see how much my colleague has an influence on their draft, Mr Brady.”

“But I go back to this a lot. If you see coaches that have success a certain way, they generally try to go back and follow that blueprint. What did Pete Carroll have success with? Defense. Pete Carroll, in the NFL, found his quarterback in the middle of the draft.”

Shedeur Sanders is believed to be the Raiders' first-choice quarterback in the draft. However, he might be selected before the sixth pick if they don’t trade up. The Raiders are also reported to be looking at other names, including Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and a couple of others.

