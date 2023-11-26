"Here they come, like it or not" - Skip Bayless makes his pick to win the College Football Playoff National Championship

Following the Michigan Wolverines' victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend, veteran journalist Skip Bayless believes the Wolverines are set for success in the College Football Playoff this season and are set to challenge for the national title once again after missing out in the last two seasons.

In a post on X after the game, Bayless congratulated the Wolverines and also recognized the fight given by the Buckeyes. He noted the influence of quarterbacks on the game and opined that Michigan would be inspired to win the national title after Jim Harbaugh's suspension.

"Congrats, Michigan. What a clock-killing drive for the 30-24 FG. Buckeyes battled but in the end JJ McCarthy is just better than Kyle McCord. As soon as Harbaugh got suspended, I predicted Michigan would be inspired to win the national championship. Here they come, like it or not," Bayless wrote.

Michigan's chances at the College Football Playoff

Despite their brilliant performances in the last two seasons, Michigan failed to advance beyond the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines lost to Georgia in the 2021 season, while they were defeated by TCU in 2022.

The goal of the Wolverines this season is to reach the national title championship game and challenge for the college football crown. The Wolverines have what it takes to do it, considering the strength of Jim Harbaugh's team. However, it will be a daunting challenge.

Nonetheless, like Skip Bayless said, the sign-stealing scandal and suspension of Harbaugh have been more of an inspiration for the Wolverines. The team now seems like a wounded lion within the college football landscape amid the allegations and they are ready for the hunt.

The Wolverines will be up against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game in December as they attempt to win the title. A win will guarantee them a spot in the College Football Playoff and set the path to their first national championship since 1997.

Will Jim Harbaugh be on the sideline in the postseason?

Jim Harbaugh has been absent from Michigan's sideline in the last three games due to a suspension imposed on him by the Big Ten. Harbaugh was placed on a three-game sideline ban for breaking the league sportsmanship policy.

After missing the games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, Harbaugh will be back on the Wolverines sideline during the postseason. His presence will be a big boost for the team in the Big Ten Championship game as well as the College Football Playoff.