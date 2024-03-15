“Him and Nick Saban both in shambles” - CFB world subtly roasts Kirby Smart for having similar thoughts on NIL as former Alabama HC

College football fans have been comparing Georgia coach Kirby Smart's opinions about the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness rules in college sports to those of former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

Recently, the Georgia coach expressed concerns about players leaving teams in search of instant gratification, which makes things difficult. He compared the differences and similarities between the NIL and NFL (National Football League) earnings of football players:

“There is a lot of them that want to ask about NIL. They don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done,” Kirby Smart on NFL over NIL (per On3). “I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you can give them.”

Kirby Smart's NIL comment triggered instant reactions online

As soon as the Georiga coach made his comments public, fans were quick to spot the similarities between him and Nick Saban.

“Him and Saban both in shambles now that the playing field is even,” a fan wrote.

“I like the players getting paid but you’re lying if you saying NIL is not hurting CFB at the moment. It’s the wild wild west. I feel Saban for throwing his hands up with this nonsense,” another wrote.

“Funny how everyone will say kirby’s right but saban says it and everyone hates it. Both are right but it shows how long saban has had fan bases in choke holds,” another commented.

“Deion.. Kirby and Saban basically expressed same thing but Saban was… nvm,” one wrote.

Other fan reactions are here:

According to Smart, most kids would choose the NIL path, but he believes that 15 to 20 kids a year would opt for a full scholarship and make a commitment to stay at the school for two to three years without transferring. Because he believes that it is necessary to develop a player properly.

"But most of the ones that make the decision to go quickly," Smart said (h/t On3). "They make it all about immediate gratification. That’s the toughest part. That makes it hard.”

