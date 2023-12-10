"How are they not 12-0 every year": CFB fans in awe of Army HC Jeff Monken's inspiring pregame speech ahead of America's Game

On Saturday, a highly anticipated football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen took place in Boston for the first time in 124 years. Fans reacted to Army head coach Jeff Monken's inspiring pregame speech.

The game, aired on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, saw the Army emerge victorious in a pulse-pounding showdown.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The head coach of the Army football team, Jeff Monken, is known for delivering inspiring speeches that inspire his players.

One such speech that received wide recognition came back in October 2017, following a 31-28 overtime win over Temple. This captivating speech was shared by the founder of 'Barstool Sports', Dave Portnoy, who wrote:

"I don't know how @ArmyWP_Football ever loses a game with Jeff Monken's speeches,” he wrote. “I f***ing love this game.”

CFB fans reacted to the motivating pregame speech before the Army vs Navy game.

“How are they not 12-0 every year,” enthusiasts on the internet penned.

Expand Tweet

“It's a war chant. They are the US Army Cadets so I do hope they have them,” Fans online wrote.

Expand Tweet

“I'm amped, and I'm Navy, Merica!” Supporters on the web reacted.

Expand Tweet

“i can't wait 5 hours let's start now,” for the Army vs. Navy game a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“God there’s nothing better than being in that moment, totally laser focused on coach, ready to run through a wall, and max full energy and adrenaline,” another fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

“Would jump off Mount Everest if coach asked,” a fan shared.

Expand Tweet

“Go Army Beat Navy,” one fan exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

“I like the nap part,” another user reacted.

Expand Tweet

“I just ran through my front door yelling out loud,”fight some more!” another fan responded.

Expand Tweet

“I’m ready coach!!!!” Patrons voiced.

Expand Tweet

Dave Portnoy’s repost of Jeff Monken’s locker room veteran speech video once again inspired the players. This motivation contributed to the Army’s thrilling, last-second victory over the Navy on Saturday.

How Army produced last-gasp win over Navy

The 124th edition of the Army-Navy game ended with a 17-11 win for the Army Black Knights (6-5) over the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) at the Gillette Stadium.

The win secured the prestigious Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the Army, much to the delight of their coach Jeff Monken.

With a 10-point lead, Army's defense held strong in the final seconds of the game, stopping Navy's QB Tai Lavatai just short of the goal line in a nerve-wracking, reviewed play.

As the clock hit zero, Army had eked out a thrilling win, much to their coach's relief and pride.

"Nothing is easy, welcome to the Army-Navy game," Army coach Jeff Monken said post-game.

"We've got a 17-3 lead, we’re on the 1-yard line with a second to go, and we made a play. Thank goodness. I’m really proud of our team."

The Army-Navy matchup has a history of over 130 years, with the Midshipmen holding a head-to-head edge of 62-55-7.