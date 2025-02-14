How many Texas players are invited to the NFL combine? A look at the Longhorns going to the big event

The Texas Longhorns had another strong season under coach Steve Sarkisian. For the second year in a row, the Longhorns made the College Football Playoff semi-final. They were defeated by eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Thursday, the players who will appear at the 2025 NFL Combine were announced. Texas will be bringing a program record 14 players to the combine.

Here is a look at some of them.

The Texas Longhorns at the 2025 NFL Combine

Quinn Ewers (quarterback)

Quinn Ewers led the team for the last three seasons and was a key part of the revival of the program over the last few years.

In 2024, he threw for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns in a season where Ewers struggled at times. Despite having one more year of eligibility, Ewers declared for the NFL Draft, handing the Texas starting QB role over to Arch Manning. Quinn has the potential to be a top pick if he has a strong performance at the combine.

Jayden Blue (running back)

Jaydon Blue wasn't meant to be one of the Longhorns' main running backs for the 2024 season. However, when CJ Baxter was ruled out for the season with an injury, Blue filled in. In the end, he did it very well, recording 730 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

His standout performance came in the CFP first-round win against the Clemson Tigers, and Blue is likely to be picked within the first three rounds of the draft

Isaiah Bond (wide receiver)

In one of the biggest transfers of the offseason, Isaiah Bond arrived in Austin from fellow College Football powerhouse Alabama.

His impact was immediately felt in the Longhorns' team, and Bond became a key target of the strong passing offense that the Longhorns had in 2024.

Bond recorded 540 yards and scored five touchdowns, and due to this, NFL draft buzz predicts that he is likely to be a late second-round pick.

Gunnar Helm (tight end)

Finishing off the four main offensive weapons that the Longhorns had in 2024 is tight end Gunnar Helm. He was a very reliable target for Ewers all season and scored seven touchdowns.

Helm is seen as one of the best tight ends in the class and is likely to be a second-round pick. However, a good performance at the combine could easily give him the stock to make him a first-round pick.

The other Longhorns at the combine

Here are the other Texas Longhorns who will be at the NFL Combine:

Matthew Golden

Kelvin Banks Jr

Hayden Conners

Jake Majors

Cam Williams

Vernon Broughton

Barryn Sorrell

Alfred Collins

Jahdae Barron

Andrew Mukuba

