How to watch the Air Force vs. Navy game today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 - College Football Week 8

Air Force vs. Navy is one game you don’t want to miss in Week 8 of college football. It is one of the college football games that has an impact that transcends the sport. The Falcons and the Midshipmen will be playing to reach the ultimate prize, the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. Each team's supporters will be cheering for their team to win and go all the way.

The Navy Midshipmen are still in a bid to find their balance this season, as they’re currently on a 3-3 record, being 2-2 in AAC play. The Air Force Falcons, on the other hand, are having a wonderful season and are on a six-game winning streak. The Falcons are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play, sitting comfortably at the apex of Mountain West standings.

If you’re planning to watch the game, here is an outline of how to watch or stream it live.

What channel is the Air Force vs. Navy game on?

The Week 8 game between Air Force and Navy will be shown live on CBS. Also, fans can stream it live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App. Another great live-streaming option for the game is Paramount+ with Showtime.

What time is the Air Force vs. Navy game starting?

Air Force vs. Navy is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 P.M. EST on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be played on the Navy home ground at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The Midshipmen have the advantage of playing before their home crowd right when they most need their support.

Who will be the Air Force starting quarterback vs. Navy?

The Air Force Falcons will be without their star quarterback, Zac Larrier, as they face the Navy Midshipmen in Week 8 of college football action. Larrier hasn’t been an amazing passer this season, throwing for just 468 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been more threatening on his feet, however, rushing for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

Larrier will be replaced with Jensen Jones, who came in against the Wyoming Cowboys following Larrier’s injury.

Who will be the Navy starting quarterback vs. Air Force?

The Navy Midshipmen are not without a quarterback situation of their own. During their win over Charlotte last weekend, starting quarterback Tai Lavatai got injured and was replaced with freshman Braxton Woodson. Woodson then threw a 69-yard touchdown pass, which solidified Navy’s win.

In the absence of Lavatai, Woodson might be called upon to stand in again in the Air Force vs. Navy game.