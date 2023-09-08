How to watch Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky: Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In week 2 of the 2023 college football season, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to clash with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. After a 7-6 season in 2022, the Wildcats will be looking to continue their winning streak after their season-opener victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Wildcats amassed a scoreline of 44-14 against Ball State. Their quarterback, Devin Leary, may not have been at the top of his game, but he managed to rack up 241 passing yards and one passing TD.

On the other hand, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, with the final scoreline being 66-13. Coach Walt Wells, who has been at the helm since 2019, will be expecting his team to display a sharper performance on the game in their week 2 matchup.

Given below is everything that fans need to know about the Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky game of week 2.

What channel is the Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky game on today?

The Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky game will not have a live TV broadcast. Instead, fans who want to watch the game will have to get a subscription to ESPN+ or SEC Network+. Fans can also live stream from WatchESPN app.

When and where are the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Kentucky Wildcats playing?

The game between Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky is scheduled to be played on September 9. It will be played at the Kroger Field Stadium in Lexington, the home ground of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky start time

The Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky game is slated to begin in the afternoon. It is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels?

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are expected to go with Parker McKinney as their starting QB for the week 2 game. McKinney has been with the Colonels since 2019. And the 2023 campaign marks his super senior year in the college football scene. Last season, he racked up 3,956 passing yards and 33 passing TDs in 12 games he played for the Eastern Kentucky Wildcats.

During their season-opening defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Parker McKinney had 177 passing yards and 1 passing TD.

Who will be the starting QB for the Kentucky Wildcats?

The Wildcats will have Devin Leary gearing up as QB1 for the team against Eastern Kentucky in Week 2. Leary transferred from NC State in the transfer portal. Despite him not seeing much playing time last season because of an injury, he is the preferred starter for the Wildcats, because of the experience that he carries over the other QB1 hopefuls Destin Wade, Kaiya Sheron, Deuce Hogan, and Shane Hamm.

