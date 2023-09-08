How to watch Kent State vs Arkansas game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In Week 2 of the 2023 college football season, the Kent State Golden Flashes will lock horns with the Arkansas Razorbacks in an exciting game of college football.

Kent State is coming off a 5-7 overall record from last season, and their 2023 campaign began with a loss at the hands of UCF. Meanwhile, Arkansas pulled off a 7-6 record last year, and their 2023 campaign began by dismantling the Western Carolina Catamounts 56-13.

Kent State saw a humiliating defeat at the hands of UCF, thrashing them 56-6 in the end. John Rhys Plumlee was at the top of his game for the UCF Knights, going on to rack up 281 passing yards and three passing TDs.

Kent State QB Michael Alaimo had difficulties on the field, as he could only record 145 passing yards against the UCF Knights.

On the other hand, the Razorbacks are on a roll. They had no difficulties against the West Carolina Catamounts, as new offensive coordinator Dan Enos gave fans a glimpse of the new pro-offense attack of the team. They looked sharp on the field and will be expected to maintain this heading into Week 2.

What channel is the Kent State vs Arkansas game on today?

Fans can catch all the actions of the Kent State vs Arkansas game from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

When and where are the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Arkansas Razorbacks playing?

The game is scheduled to take place on September 9 at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium, the home turf of the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Kent State vs Arkansas start time

The game is slated for an evening kick-off, expected to start at 4:00 P.M. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Kent State Golden Flashes?

Collin Schlee was the starter for Kent State last season. But after he transferred to play for the UCLA Bruins, and the reins were passed on to Michael Alaimo to be the starting quarterback.

Alaimo played for the Purdue Boilermakers for the past three seasons before joining Kent State and earning the starting QB job.

Kent St UCF Football

In his debut game, he recorded 145 passing yards, but Alaimo is still yet to make a touchdown pass for the Golden Flashes.

Who will be the starting QB for the Arkansas Razorbacks?

The Arkansas Razorbacks are going to go with K.J. Jefferson as their starting QB for the game. He has been the starting QB for the team for the past two seasons. Last year, he started 12 games for Arkansas, recording 2,648 passing yards and 24 passing TDs.

W Carolina Arkansas Football

K.J. Jefferson looked strong in their season opener against Western Carolina. He went on to rack up 246 passing yards and three passing TDs and will be expected to continue this momentum heading into Week 2 of the 2023 season.

