How to watch Middle Tennessee State vs. Missouri game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers started their season on a high note with a routine 35-10 win over South Dakota while Middle Tennessee, as expected, was steamrolled by Alabama.

It was the Cory Schrader show as the running back rushed for 138 yards on 18 carries for Mizzou against South Dakota.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders were shredded by the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa 56-7 as Nick Saban's side made a statement in their season opener.

The Blue Raiders have met Mizzou twice before, beating the Tigers 51-45 in their most recent meeting in 2016.

Drinkwitz was asked whether they had powered down during the win against Dakota which wasn't quite a blowout as expected against an FCS side:

“No not at all. We only let the things that occurred during the game dictate the game. So, we didn’t save anything, we didn’t hide anything.”

The Caliber of the opponent and the home-field advantage make Mizzou strong favorites for this tie even though Middle Tennessee will put up a valiant fight.

What channel is Middle Tennessee State vs. Missouri on today?

The Blue Raiders versus Mizzou Tigers game will be shown on SEC Network Plus and can be streamed on FuboTV and ESPN Plus.

When and where are Middle Tennessee State and Missouri playing?

The Blue Raiders versus Mizzou game will be played on Saturday, September 9 at Farout Field, Missouri.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Who will be the starting QB for Middle Tennessee State against Missouri?

Nicholas Vattiato is the certified starting quarterback for the Blue Raiders.

Vattiato threw for 127 yards resulting in one touchdown and one interception in the game against Alabama, the team's only score.

Who will be the starting QB for Mizzou against Middle Tennessee State?

Speaking to the media before the game against the Blue Raiders, Drinkwitz discussed his quarterback depth chart:

“We will be moving forward with Brady Cook as our quarterback and quarterback No. 1 while giving Sam [Horn] opportunities to grow throughout the game. It won’t look the same as it did this past week as far as maybe equal first half and second half.”

Brady Cook threw for 172 yards resulting in one touchdown in the game against South Dakota.

While not expected to reach the conference championship game in the demanding SEC, Mizzou will not get many chances to register blowout wins like they will when they meet Middle Tennessee.