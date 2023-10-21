How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The Minnesota Golden Gophers go on the road to face the No. 24 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in week eight of college football action.

This matchup also sees the teams fight for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy which the Hawkeyes have won for eight straight meetings between the sides.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost three of their last four games including a 52-10 blowout loss against the Michigan Wolverines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck who has lost 6 meetings against the Hawkeyes during his tenure as the Golden Gophers coach explained his team's bad form in his weekly news conference.

“I think this team, for the first few games, is finding their identity,” Fleck said. “I mean, there’s a lot of unknowns on our offense. And I think as you go forward, you’re finding out what you’re really good at and what you’re not really good at, but you’re looking for balance anyway you can possibly get it."

"Playmakers touching the ball, people earning the right to have the ball, finding out what people can do. Again, that’s where the youth and inexperience come into play is finding out what our identity is going to be,” he added.

With the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) on a good run with three consecutive wins and the Golden Gophers in rotten form, the Hawkeyes are clear favorites for this game.

Expand Tweet

What channel is Minnesota vs. Iowa on today?

The game will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

When and where are the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes playing?

The game will be played at the Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Minnesota vs. Iowa start time

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Minnesota Golden Gophers?

Athan Kaliakmanis aka 'the Greek Rifle' has had a mixed season throwing for 797 yards resulting in six touchdowns and six interceptions. After the hammering by Michigan, he had one message before the clash against the Hawkeyes.

"I worked on being more accurate. I took that extremely seriously this bye week. Be more accurate," Kaliakmanis said.

Who will be the starting QB for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Stepping in for injured Cade McNamara, Donovan Hill has completed 27-of-70 passes for 311 yards. Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes coach was not too worried about Hill in his weekly news conference.

“We’re just trying to focus on his improvement,” Ferentz said. “A little bit better tempo, this that. Footwork, whatever it may be."

With the Hawkeyes 6-1 this season, this looks like a routine win at the Kinnick Stadium.