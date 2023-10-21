How to watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The resurgent Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, with both teams sitting on 4-2 records this season.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen a revival in their fortunes in the past few weeks, winning two consecutive games, including a 39-32 win against the Kansas Jayhawks last week.

Before coming up against the Houston Cougars, the West Virginia Mountaineers had won four straight games to make this game a possible thriller.

The Cowboys lost 24-19 last season in this fixture and are not highly favored to win this clash either.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on today?

The game will be shown on ESPN and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers playing?

The game will be played at the Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia start time

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Cowboys?

Quarterback Alan Bowman had his best game of the season against Kansas, throwing for 336 yards resulting in two touchdowns. His coach, Mike Gundy, pointed out areas of improvement for him in his weekly news conference.

Gundy said:

“He played pretty good. I’d like for him to set his feet more, which I’ve talked to y’all about that a few weeks.

"The [pass] protection in the past few weeks has been considerably better than it was in the first three games. That should allow him to sit in the pocket more and not float back. Because when he floats back at times, he’s getting himself into a little bit of a jam. But for the most part, he played pretty good.”

Who will be the starting QB for the Mountaineers?

Garrett Greene was sensational in the Mountaineers' narrow loss to the Houston Cougars. He threw for 391 yards resulting in two touchdowns and also rushed for two touchdowns in the loss.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy was full of praise for Greene during his weekly news conference.

Gundy said:

“The quarterback runs way better than what people think he does. He’s not a burner, like you worried about the guy we played last week just taking off and blowing everybody’s doors off.

"This guy’s not that, but he’s more effective than you think. He runs better than you think, and then he doesn’t get caught a lot of times. He did that to us out here last year, so he’s really effective.”

Although the Cowboys have won seven of the last eight meetings between the sides, this clash will be much closer than forecast.