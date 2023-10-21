How to watch TCU vs Kansas State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

Last year's college football championship finalists TCU Horned Frogs go on the road to face familiar foes Kansas State Wildcats in a repeat of the Big 12 championship game last season.

The Wildcats have not had the best of starts to the season with a 4-2 record, suffering damaging losses to the Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

After going unbeaten last year, the Horned Frogs, meanwhile, have had a shaky start to the season starting with a shock loss to Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes on the opening day of the season.

They have a 4-3 record and count among their losses, reverses to the Iowa State Cyclones and West Virginia Mountaineers.

What channel is TCU vs Kansas State on today?

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are the TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats playing?

The game will be played at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas.

TCU vs Kansas State start time

The game will start at 11 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the TCU Horned Frogs?

Josh Hoover stepped in for injured QB Chandler Morris and had an impressive first start against the BYU Cougars, throwing for 439 yards resulting in four touchdowns.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes was full of praise for Hoover after his impressive performance.

“Just really proud of the poise that he showed,” Dykes said. “He never got rattled, the game was never too big for him.”

Hoover himself was under no illusions about the huge opportunity he has while Morris recovers from his MCL injury.

“I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity, and so the good Lord has blessed me to be here,” Hoover said. “I shouldn’t be here. I mean, I was committed to Indiana, didn’t have any offers like this. And so Coach Dykes took a chance on me, and I just can’t express how grateful I am.”

Who will be the starting QB for the Kansas State Wildcats?

Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman plans to use both Will Howard and Avery Johnson after the latter had a sensational performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“What we learned from this past Saturday is that we’ve seen Will play at a really high level and be successful, and then we saw Avery play at a high level and be successful,” Klieman said Tuesday. “So we feel comfortable with both guys.”

This clash will be one of week eight's most intriguing fixtures, considering the ramifications last year's game had on each team's season.