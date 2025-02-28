"Huge honor": Sherrone Moore's recalls pivotal moment with Jim Harbaugh before becoming Michigan HC 

Sherrone Moore had the difficult job of taking over for Jim Harbaugh as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines this past season. Harbaugh was one of the most respected coaches in college football and had just led the Wolverines to a National Championship in 2023. However, he took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL and Moore was promoted.

Not only did Moore need to take over for Harbaugh, but he needed to do so with his starting QB, JJ McCarthy, leaving for the NFL draft. It resulted in a less-than-stellar first season for Michigan with Moore as head coach.

While Moore did not have the best first season possible, management is sticking with him. On Thursday, Sherrone Moore appeared on 'Next Up with Adam Breneman' to talk about a moment he had with Jim Harbaugh that was pivotal in his career (starts at 5:10).

"I think the next biggest moment was when Coach Harbaugh allowed me to be the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021. To lead that room was a huge honor to be an offensive line coach at Michigan, to be an offensive line coach in general, but here at Michigan is something different. So, that moment was huge for me."

Sherrone Moore discusses how becoming a TE coach at Louisville helped jump start his career

Before his career in Michigan, Moore coached at Louisville from 2009 to 2013. He talked about how being promoted to being the TE coach in 2012 was big for him (starts at 4:10).

"Charlie Strong was the head coach at that time. We went five games into the season, we had lost to Marshall, and I was sitting in the big room - actually it was me and Shane Steichen who's now the head coach of the Colts. He was a GA, too. We had just lost, Charlie was kind of going through things in his head."

"The next day, he pulls me in and he says, 'hey, you're going to coach the tight ends.' And I'm like, 'excuse me?' He said, 'yeah, you're going to coach the tight ends for the rest of the season.' Having to change like that and adjust, and lead a room then, was a huge moment for me to learn how to change and to adapt to sudden change."

Sherrone Moore left Louisville for Central Michigan in 2014 and coached there until taking a job at Michigan in 2018.

