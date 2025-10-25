"Hugh with one of the dumbest play calls in college football history": CFB fans roast Auburn HC for major decision over Jackson Arnold

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze made a controversial in-game decision, replacing quarterback Jackson Arnold with Ashton Daniels in Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Freeze had hinted at the decision to split game time between the quarterbacks during the week.

Pointing out Arnold’s inconsistency in the last two quarters of successive games, Freeze told the press in the buildup to Saturday’s game:

“As well as Jackson played in the first half of the last two games, you still have to start looking at everything. Why do we not have the winning ways and sitting here feeling like we do? We’re going to get he and Ashton a lot of reps and kind of see where it goes from there.”

However, Freeze came under fire from fans for his decision to bench Jackson Arnold in the second quarter of the Week 9 game against Arkansas. Jeriah Auburn wrote:

“Hugh with one of the dumbest play calls in college football history.”

Tommy also wrote:

“Freeze had two TOs and chose not to help him after that first down. What a clown!”

RTR Nation commented:

“I was told Auburn was a playoff team and Arnold was a dark horse Heisman pick with those receivers and Hugh’s offense.”

Squid Da Goat also commented:

“Your season is over, and probably getting fired. Just let Deuce Knight finish the season so he can be prepared for next year.”

Brody Brown wrote:

“With 40 seconds left in the half…”

TrellJSports added:

“Hugh Freeze definitely getting fired.”

Jackson Arnold’s season so far

Before Saturday’s game, Jackson Arnold had been a starter in all of the Tigers’ seven games this season. The Oklahoma transfer had thrown 1,190 yards for five touchdowns and an interception while rushing for an additional 261 yards and seven touchdowns.

Daniels also transferred from Stanford ahead of this season, after three seasons with the Cardinals. Freeze, who had previously planned to have Daniels redshirt this season, is now committed to having him take more snaps. He said:

“Not anymore. We’re going to play to win with him. He’s prepared to play the last few, then if you go watch the game, and you’re watching it live, it’s really hard to complain about Jackson in the first half of the last two games.”

Daniels finished with 6 of 7 passes for 77 yards against Arkansas on Saturday, as the Tigers went on to win 33-24.

