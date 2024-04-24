"I call him my biggest hater": LSU's Jayden Daniels shares hilarious story about dad's tough love

Jayden Daniels is one of the most interesting prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former LSU quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season on the back of his powerful dual-threat style of offense, booking 3,812 passing yards and 1,114 rushing yards.

Where he will end up in the draft has become a question asked by many. Drake Maye was long considered the second-best signal-caller in the class. Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely considered the most talented athlete in the pool. However, Daniels' stellar season came to break the mold and predictions.

He spoke with comedian Kevin Hart on Cold As Balls, highlighting the role played by his father in anchoring him.

"I call him my biggest hater," said Jayden Daniels.

While the rest of the college football world showers him with praise, his father criticizes him to keep him humble. The story is reminiscent of Riley Leonard's "You suck" story with his mom. If, as some expect, Daniels goes as high as No. 2 in this year's draft, his father will be hard at work to keep him humble.

He also told Kevin Hart that Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud are his two biggest inspirations as a player:

"Just kind of getting knowledge and little nuggets from them, they've been there. They were through it. Everybody had different experience, so I kind of have an idea of what I'm getting myself into."

Jayden Daniels is the heavy favorite to be selected No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The oddsmakers are heavily favoring Jayden Daniels to be the second pick behind USC's Caleb Williams. That would put Daniels with the Washington Commanders. However, it isn't a sure deal yet, as Caesars Sportsbook trader Joey Feazel explained:

"The draft stats at two. It seems to be going Jayden's way, but this isn't the first time he's been bet up."

The selection of the No. 2 pick for this year's draft was the most popular bet on ESPN Bet up until Monday.