“I can’t be a follower”: Shedeur Sanders refuses to follow Travis Hunter’s footsteps, changes his plans ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders won't be dropping a season highlight tape anytime soon. Sanders says the plan was to release a highlight tape before the 2025 NFL Draft to remind everyone of the plays he made throughout the season.

The goal was to have it out already, but after seeing Travis Hunter do the same thing, he says that made him change his plans.

"He kind of inspired me to drop mine but I was like no, I can't be a follower now," Sanders said on his 2Legendary podcast (4:52). "Because the thing was, I have been trying to drop something but I got sidetracked. He dropped his and I was like, dang, I need to drop mine. But, I'm going let his breathe for a little bit and then I'll drop mine."

The plan for Sanders is to drop his 2024 highlight reel tape likely after the Combine but before the draft.

Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board.

Shedeur Sanders explains why he won't attend the draft

Despite being a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders says he won't be attending the draft.

Instead, Sanders says he wants to do it in Dallas or Colorado with his friends and family around him.

"Nah, we’ll most likely do Colorado or Dallas," Sanders said to Overtime. "We didn’t decide fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun... The only thing with going to the draft is I want to spend those moments with my people. You got to think, having everybody come out [to Green Bay], bro, it’s going to be so expensive. So cost-wise, you’re saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that."

Sanders grew up in Dallas while he played college football in Colorado, which is why he says it will be one of those two cities.

"It’s not just me that was able to get to this point," Sanders said. "It’s like a team. It was a team thing and it was a team of people that helped me get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I’m able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations just for traveling and just to show support."

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.

