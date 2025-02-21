“I can’t sing at all”: Coach Prime tries his best to hit the right notes in heartfelt birthday wish for stranger

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has responsibilities to attend to during the offseason but certainly has more gaps in his schedule. As a result, he has more time to participate in other events.

On Thursday, Coach Prime visited an Aflac facility, which is an insurance company Deion Sanders has a sponsorship deal with. As part of a promotion, Coach Prime spoke with some of the workers there, including one who was celebrating their birthday. Sanders tried to sing 'Happy Birthday' to her but admitted he couldn't sing very well.

"Ebony Alexander, happy birthday to you, I can't sing at all, but happy birthday Ebony. Happy birthday to you."

There was a second video in the post where he is seen doing the hair of one of the women working in the office.

"Ya that's right, I'm a real father. And she's still selling. Do your thing baby, don't worry about me. I'm all the way back now. Make sure you tell everybody I can braid. All the way to the end. Ya, that's a real father. You didn't know I was like that huh? What I tell you? I just need some rubber bands to get the ends right. Look at that."

Coach Prime doubles down on not using his recruiting budget to visit recruits

Coach Prime has more time to do events with his sponsors partially because he does not spend much time on the road for recruiting purposes. While most Division I coaches visit top recruits in an attempt to convince them to come play for them, Deion Sanders does not think that is a good use of time or resources.

USA Today reported on Tuesday that Deion Sanders had not gone on any recruiting trips when they requested records of trips from Division I schools. Coach Prime spoke about this policy of his in January (via USA Today):

"That’s how I recruit. I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house. I’m not doing that. I’m too old to be going to somebody’s school, somebody’s house. All the kids I recruit, as a matter of fact, they’re in the transfer portal. They’re grown men with kids. They don’t need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me."

This policy has evidently not been an issue for him as he successfully signed one of the top recruits in the nation, QB Julian Lewis.

