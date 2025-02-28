"I choose happiness, not depression": Travis Hunter has perfect reaction to outside noise heading into 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, but he isn't letting that impact him.

Hunter is a star two-way player and will likely be a top-five pick, if not a top-three, in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite all the hype around him, Hunter isn't letting the noise get to him.

"None of that stuff gets to me," Hunter said on his "Travis Hunter Show." "Man, like I said, bro, nobody knew who I was and I was little. So, if you just now getting to know me, you can't tell me what I'm bad at or what I'm good at. I don't think people know what they are talking about if they haven't seen me in person or been around the game for as long as I've been alive.

"Certain people understand football. If you go out there and watch me play one game, you pretty much know that Travis can do everything on the football field. So, I really don't look at that stuff. I don't have social media for real. I don't look at no mock drafts. I don't look at what people say. I see it on YouTube here and there, but I'm just doing what I do."

Hunter also had a brilliant one-line response about his perspective:

"I choose happiness, not depression."

So, it seems Hunter isn't letting the hype around him get to him. Instead, he says he is still the same person regardless of his Heisman win and draft prospects.

Travis Hunter confident he can be a two-way player in NFL

Travis Hunter believes he will be able to play cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL, just as he did for the Buffaloes in college football.

Hunter was a genuine two-way player in college, but there have been some doubts expressed as to whether he will be able to do it in the NFL.

"Did some meetings at receiver, did some meetings at DB, so still up in the air," Hunter said when asked about playing both positions once he gets to the NFL, via CBS Sports. "They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,' but I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 35 tackles and four interceptions in his last season.

