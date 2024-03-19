"I'd describe it as an upset": Jonathan Smith will be surprised if Aidan Chiles fails to win Michigan State starting QB job

Jonathan Smith takes charge of his first season at Michigan State in 2024 and has a lot of decisions to make at the quarterback position. The Spartans struggled significantly at the position in 2023. A couple of options were tested, but none was a good fit.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Jonathan Smith seems to already have a starting quarterback choice. Speaking with the media on Monday, the coach made it known that he would be surprised if Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles fails to win the fight for the starting role.

"I'd describe it as an upset if he's not [the starter]," Smith said of Chiles. "Again, we're going to give an opportunity to those guys to get out there and compete and get reps and all those things."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"He's a great person. Guys like to be around him, just enjoy his temperament. Football means a ton, but he doesn't take it too seriously. I think he's fitting in really well.”

Familiarity with the system offers Aidan Chiles an edge

One big reason Aidan Chiles has an edge over other quarterbacks in the room is his familiarity with the coach's system of play. Jonathan Smith recruited Chiles at Oregon State and served as a backup to DJ Uiagalelei last season, learning a lot from the coach in the process.

"He knows the terminology already. I'm excited for him, being a first-year last year to taking another step in Year 2," Smith said.

"The leadership will come through because of his understanding, comfort-level of the scheme, but also his experience. And, he understands it's not just about him — it's the guys around him and the other QBs in the room.".

Chiles arrived at Oregon State as a four-star prospect in 2023 and was viewed as the Beavers quarterback of the future. However, he moved away from the program following Smith's exit and teamed up with him in East Lansing.

Jonathan Smith commends the effort of the quarterback room

While Jonathan Smith sees Aidan Chiles as the likely starter for Michigan State in the 2024 college football season, he appreciates the hard work of the other quarterback options.

"Those guys have been working really hard. They've been meeting, getting around Coach Lindgren, trying to learn as much as they can on this offense and stuff. So, I'm anxious to see them go tomorrow.

Aside from Aidan Chiles, the Michigan State quarterback room boasts a couple of other options, including North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster and class of 2024 recruits Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee.