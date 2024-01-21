"I don’t know what he’s going to do": Jim Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh, has no clue about the Michigan coach's plan

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan following the national title success remains one of the hottest topics in college football. There's been a lot of indications that the coach could be exploring NFL opportunities in 2024, marking the end of his nine-year tenure with the Wolverines.

With many fans and members of the media anticipating Jim Harbaugh’s next move, his brother John Harbaugh has disclosed that he has no idea what his plans look like. He, however, noted Jim’s decision will be largely influenced by his family.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do,” John Harbaugh said Thursday. “I’m not sure what Jim’s plans are. Whatever he does will be what’s best for his family. I know Michigan’s been a joy for him to go back to his alma mater.

“His family loves it there, the players love him, the coaches, the fanbase. I would think the president and the board of trustees would be doing everything they can to try and keep them. That would be priority No. 1 if I was them.”

Jim Harbaugh interviewing for NFL jobs

Jim Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL is intensifying after the coach held interviews for head coaching jobs with two franchises. The Los Angeles Chargers were the first team to talk to Harbaugh about the potential of bringing him back to the NFL.

Subsequently, the Atlanta Falcons, who recently entered the mix, have taken the big step to conduct an interview ahead of other teams that have earlier been linked to Harbaugh. Latest reports are also saying the Falcons want him for a second interview amid the franchise's links to Bill Belichick

It is expected that a couple of other NFL teams might meet Harbaugh in the next couple of days to explore the possibility of hiring him. The coach recently led Michigan to its first national championship since 1997 and might decide to make his exit from the program when the ovation is loudest.

The Super Bowl dream for Harbaugh

After claiming the college football national title with his alma mater, it appears the next big dream for Jim Harbaugh is to win the Super Bowl. This could be a factor igniting his potential return to the NFL.

Harbaugh once came close to the Lombardi Trophy when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he lost the championship game to the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother, John Harbaugh. The coach definitely won't rule out the chance of trying again.