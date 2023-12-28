"I don’t know what the refs saw": Ohio State CB Denzel Burke vents anger at refs after losing to Jim Harbaugh-less Michigan 

Denzel Burke doesn't seem to have gotten over Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the final game of the 2023 regular season. The loss, which was the third consecutive defeat to the Wolverines, ruined the Buckeyes’ chances of winning the Big Ten title and returning to the College Football Playoff.

According to a tweet by Clayton Sayfie, the cornerback believes a lot of calls from the referees during the game did not go in the way of Ohio State, and this had an impact on the outcome of the game. This is despite the Buckeyes getting penalized in the game just once.

“I don’t know what the refs saw, but a lot of the calls that game didn’t go our way,” Denzel Burke said concerning the Michigan game.

It seems that Burke might have been thinking about the play involving the touchdown from Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. While defending Wilson in the second quarter of the game, Burke made a play where he stripped the ball away, thinking it was an interception.

However, since Wilson already had possession of the ball in the end zone, the play was considered over. The call stood after a review, but the Buckeyes expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. This notably gave the keenly contested matchup its fair share of controversy.

Denzel Burke to disclose draft decision in January

Denzel Burke has disclosed that he will unveil his decision regarding whether he will return to Ohio State for his senior season or declare for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday, January 10. The cornerback is one of the many Buckeyes stars eligible for the upcoming NFL draft.

Like many of the top players on the Ohio State roster, Burke will not be opting out of the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes are scheduled to square up with Missouri on December 29. The cornerback has made it known he wants to end the 2023 season on a high note, which makes the bowl game an important one.

A couple of factors are expected to influence Burke’s decision on his career choice ahead of 2024. The cornerback wants to be a top draft pick and leave a notable legacy in Columbus.

“I want to be a top-10 pick, but not only that. I want to have something to show for it down the road. To be able to show my kids and my family while I was at Ohio State, we won something. That's playing a big factor for me. When the time comes, y'all will know," he said.

Following three remarkable seasons at Ohio State, Denzel Burke is widely considered a first-round pick in 2024. He played 34 games for the Buckeyes, recording 90 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and an impressive 27 pass breakups.

