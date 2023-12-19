"I don’t like Alabama, I like Coach Saban" - $70,000,000 worth NBA legend makes his stance on the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban extremely clear

The exclusion of Florida State in place of Alabama in the College Football Playoff remains a hotly debated topic in American sports. The Seminoles will not compete in the CFP despite ending the regular season unbeaten and winning the ACC Championship.

NBA legend Charles Barkley is the latest personality to criticize the decision of the CFP Selection Committee. Before the college basketball game between USC and Auburn on Monday, The ESPN basketball analyst voiced his opinion on the controversial topic:

“Here’s my problem with the whole thing as a player, they penalize because they lost their starters. I said, ‘Well, wait a minute you showed total disrespect to the backups.’ That was my whole problem. Hey, you know how much I love Coach Saban and Alabama. I mean, I don’t like Alabama, I like Coach Saban.”

Jordan Travis's injury should have given Florida State an edge over Alabama

It is widely acclaimed that the injury to Jordan Travis was why the committee excluded Florida State. Travis got injured late in the regular season, and the Seminoles struggled immensely on the offense.

However, Charles Barkley feels Travis's absence should have been an advantage for the team, helping it win all the games. He believes it should not have counted against Florida State and that starters are not the only ones who matter in sports.

“Winning with backups should have gave you brownie points," Barkley said, "not penalize you. If we’re gonna play sports now where it only matters if you’re using your starters, I don’t want to be in that world. They won three games with a backup and another backup.”

Charles Barkley is looking forward to the CFP

Like many other sports personalities, Charles Barkley anticipates the exciting schedule the CFP presents this year. Michigan is up against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, while Washington plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

"To be honest with you," said Barkley, "I’m really looking forward to the playoffs now that I went on my rant. I have zero idea who’s going to win those two games because we got four elite teams and I’m gonna be watching.”

The college football world can't wait to witness the exciting encounters in the CFP. The landscape will have a new successor to Georgia this season, and it's hard to predict which team it will be.

