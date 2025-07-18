"I don’t think it was anything too malicious": Johnny Manziel justifies his hot head persona during Texas A&M playing days

Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel opened up on his trash-talking during his playing days.

Manziel was known for his trash-talking and hot-headed persona during his playing career, which made him a fan favorite. Reflecting back on his career, Manziel doesn't think his trash-talking ever got too personal.

“You know, I think it’s just part of the game,” Manziel said on Always College Football Podcasts, via On3. “When you play at that level of SEC football, these guys are the real deal. This is a real, real league with guys that can absolutely play. So when it comes down to it, I don’t think it was anything too malicious or too bad on the field. But it’s definitely part of the game and something you’d see week in, week out.

“I know after our first year, I mean teams were coming for us for sure. We definitely put a target on our backs and got everybody’s best shot that year for sure.”

Manziel started two years at Texas A&M and was dominant as he won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Manziel led Texas A&M to an 11-2 season in 2012 and a 9-4 season in 2013. He ended his college career throwing for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Johnny Manziel believes he would have made millions in NIL

Johnny Manziel was ahead of his time with NIL, and he believes he would have made more money in college than in the NFL if NIL were a thing when he played.

Manziel was super marketable, and he believes it could have made him millions of dollars.

“I tell people this all the time, and they asked me this, I really feel like I would have taken a pay cut had I gone to the NFL,” he said. “That’s really what it would have been. I mean, it is crazy times that we’re living, and I think, you know, in a lot of areas.

"Still figuring out exactly how to make it work the right way, where it’s not just the biggest boosters and the richest schools. If you look at A&M, you know, I feel like we’ve put a ton of money in it to our NIL, and it hasn’t necessarily translated onto the field."

Manziel ended up being selected 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

