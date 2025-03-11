"I don’t think that change is over for us": Texas HC Steve Sarkisian anticipates further evolution in college football amid canceled spring game

Steve Sarkisian came out to address Texas’ decision to cancel the 2025 spring game on Monday in a press conference in Austin. The coach, alongside the university athletic director Chris Del Conte, announced in February that the annual event wouldn't be held this year.

The cancelation of the spring game has become a trend this offseason, with Texas joining Ohio State, Nebraska, and other schools in doing away with the tradition.

“I don’t know the reasons for everybody else’s rationale. I’ve heard the wear-and-tear aspect of it, I’ve heard the transfer portal and the tampering aspect of it, or guys watching the spring game. I don’t think everybody’s ‘why not.’

Sarkisian made it known that it's just one of the many changes that will occur in the college football world, which has already witnessed significant changes over the years.

“College football’s evolved so much in the last three years. I look back at it and I used to say, and sit up here and tell you guys, college football has changed a lot for decades, right? There’s been so many things that have changed over time, and we’re not out of it,” Steve Sarkisian said.

“I don’t think that change is over for us right now. I still think there are things to come where we’re not just going to keep doing it the same way we’ve done it. Things have changed, calendars have changed, the portal’s changed.”

Texas will replace the annual spring game with the “fans appreciation day” as announced by the university last month. The replacement event is designed to be more like the OTA camps in the NFL while featuring interactive sessions. It is scheduled to be held on Apr. 26.

Steve Sarkisian cites roster situation in the decision to cancel spring games

While answering questions on Texas football's decision to cancel the beloved annual spring game, Steve Sarkisian pointed to his roster situation as a reason behind it. The Longhorns will have several new faces on the team next season, necessitating a change in approach.

“We're not having a spring game because I’ve got 27 new faces on my roster that I need to take time to develop,” Sarkisian said while explaining his decision to cancel the annual event.

“That development starts at the beginning of spring ball, where we've got to really build a foundation of understanding the whys of what we do, from how we practice to the drills that we do, to the foundational aspects of the offense, the defense, the special teams.”

With Arch Manning set to take over as Texas' starting quarterback next season, the Longhorns are one of the betting favorites to win the national championship. DraftKings currently has the Longhorns priced at +550, just behind the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

After falling short of the national title game in the last two seasons, Steve Sarkisian will have his eyes on the ultimate goal this year.

