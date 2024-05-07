“I don’t trust corners or receivers who don’t talk trash": Andy Staples drops his opinion on Deion Sanders-Cormani McClain online feud

The exit of Cormani McClain from Colorado has resulted in intense drama in the last couple of weeks. The former five-star cornerback made a YouTube video after hitting the transfer portal, and said that he is leaving coach Deion Sanders' program to avoid “playing for clicks.”

The statement has caused a bit of controversy, with several fans and analysts criticizing Cormani McClain. However, On3's Andy Staple defended the cornerback on “Deep Dive,” saying it's habitual for players in a position to trash-talk, something pioneered by Sanders.

“I don’t trust corners and receivers who don’t talk trash. I think it might be something a little off there," Staple said. "O-line, D-line, that's fine, you can be an introvert, it happens. Deion created all.”

Cormani McClain is in contact with nine schools

Cormani McClain has been generating a significant amount of interest for several programs since hitting the transfer portal. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the cornerback has been in contact with nine programs across the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12.

Nakos made it known that McClain’s representatives have revealed the cornerback's plan to announce his commitment decision within the next two weeks. The teams hoping to secure the service of the cornerback remain unknown, but it is believed that a handful of them had an offer for him in high school.

It is anticipated that he will choose a program where he can secure significant playing time, particularly after experiencing limited involvement at Colorado. McClain was the highest-rated cornerback in his class, and he will be ready to show his talent at the collegiate level.

An earlier report by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz suggested Cormani McClain is having difficulties with the process of finding a new program ahead of next season. Zenitz reported that several programs are reluctant to seek the commitment of the cornerback as there is a lot of smoke around him.

Crumbled confidence in Boulder?

Aside from Cormani McClain, a host of Colorado players have entered the transfer portal, seeking to continue their college careers elsewhere. This is believed to have taken a toll on the confidence of the Buffaloes ahead of a season in which they're seeking redemption.

However, Deion Sanders argued that the players leaving the team are not starters and don't in any way affect the preparation for next season. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders also said they've been able to get rid of a toxic atmosphere with the exit of a host of players.

The program has been active on the portal in a bid to fill its roster after several departures. It is to be seen how well the Buffaloes perform next season as they return to the Big 12.

