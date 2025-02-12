"I was on edge of my seat": Fans relish Shedeur Sanders' great play in Colorado during 2024 season 

After a 4-8 debut in 2023, Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign during the 2024 season. Coach Prime's team also qualified for their first bowl appearance since 2020 where they faced the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

This was the quarterback's final collegiate campaign and he ended it on a successful note, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, Shedeur Sanders was asked about his most "legendary play" of the 2024 season.

The quarterback replied by talking about his game-tying Hail Mary against the Baylor Bears in the regular season. Sanders found LaJohntay Wester at the endzone to tie the game before Travis Hunter scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Of course, the Hail Mary, I would say," Shedeur said. "I feel like it's a lot of different plays. But the Hail Mary I will say is the most legendary play. We had six-man protection, they loaded everybody up to the right side. I told the running back seal the left side with your life on the line.

"I looked at him and I told him I said, 'Ay Bruh, do everything you could do bruh.' And I rolled left, one receiver that's a jump ball guy fell. Travis is just getting quadrupled teamed on the right side....We got LaJohntay....I threw it up and LaJohntay made is happen," he added.

Fans took to the comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts about the Hail Mary throw by Shedeur Sanders.

One fan said:

"I was on the edge of my seat, definitely Legendary."

Another fan called that pass epic:

"Legendary for sure, Nephew! Epic play. I will forever remember that game and play...had your adopted aunt's heart beating fast. Lollol."

Another fan wrote:

"I still replay that one play on Prime Video and feels like it's happening now."

One fan called that play a game changer:

"That Hail Mary was everything!"

This fan also praised the game-tying play:

"That Hail Mary will forever be Legendary!! That play, throw and catch...IN THE RAIN...was sick!! Had us all on our FEET!"

One fan called that play one of the best highlights of Shedeur Sanders' collegiate career:

"That cape heavy."

Expand Tweet

Ex-Jets scout compares Shedeur Sanders to former Cowboy QB

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has been one of the strongest critics of the Colorado quarterback. Despite several draft experts projecting him to be a top three pick, Kelly does not share the same thought regarding Shedeur Sanders

Earlier this month, Kelly had put a UDFA grade on Shedeur. Now on Tuesday, he doubled down on his take by comparing his talent to that of former Dallas Cowboys QB Anthony Wright.

"As a former #NFL Scout, my comp for Shedeur Sanders is Anthony Wright who had a career 54.9 comp% with 20 TD/25 INT and a 2.8 yard rushing AVG. Wright went undrafted and bounced around the league," Kelly said.

Expand Tweet

Despite Kelly's take, "Coach Prime" believes in his son's talent and guarantees that he won't go beyond the No. 3 overall pick. It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders is the first quarterback off the board in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.