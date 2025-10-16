"I was guilty of it too": Former NFL QB address Arch Manning injury rumors with his blunt reaction ahead of Texas vs Kentucky

Texas QB Arch Manning appears to have found his feet in the 2025 season after a big victory over archrivals the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7. Experts and football analysts who called him out praised the quarterback for showcasing his skill sets and making accurate throws, limiting pass overs throughout the game.

Lately there have been rumors that the quarterback could be struggling with some kind of injury that limited his performance. Former NFL QB Matt Leinart addressed these reports and claimed that it could be a possibility. He added that he felt guilty about jumping on the bandwagon and criticizing the passer for his poor gameplay.

“I was guilty of it too. Just jumping on the bandwagon so fast. It wasn’t his fault. I feel bad because of the expectations — again, at the end of the day, you play quarterback. He’s making millions of dollars there.

"It is what it is. He hasn’t played a lot of football into this year. I think some of us forgot this kid didn’t play at a high level in high school, as far as the competition,” Leinart said on Wednesday’s episode of Pardon My Take.

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas - Source: Imagn

Leinart mentioned that Manning will be just fine even if he is dealing with some kind of injury. Texas appeared to be in good hands when they defeated Oklahoma in a dominant fashion.

“I wonder if he’s hurt at all, dealing with anything. I think that’s the speculation. It didn’t look right a couple weeks in a row there. Again, I don’t know what’s going on in that locker room, but the kid’s going to be fine. He’s good,” he added.

Steve Sarkisian gets real about Arch Manning's progress

In the coming weekend, Texas will play Kentucky at home. It is crucial they win all the upcoming matchups in order to keep the playoff aspirations alive. While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Sarkisian mentioned that the QB needs to be protected and he is now focusing on avoiding getting sacked.

“I thought what he's doing better is keeping his eyes up and keeping his vision up. It's hard. As a quarterback, when you're getting hit, it's hard not to look at who might be coming to hit you,” Sarkisian said.

With two losses in the SEC, Texas is navigating through thin ice. Winning all the upcoming matchups ensures Texas stays in the conversation and potentially aims for a national championship this season.

