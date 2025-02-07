"I hate this": Josh Pate goes off after fan attaches toxicity tag to Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Analyst Josh Pate released an episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Thursday, highlighting some interesting topics. Pate also made some predictions for what is going to happen next season and talked about hot takes from fans and whether he agreed with them.

One of the hot takes came from a Tweet about the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry (starts at 22:30):

"Unpopular take, but maybe it's good the CFP is removing some intensity from the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. It's reached levels of toxicity lately that don't feel good for the sport."

Josh Pate spoke about this, saying that he could not disagree with it more. He wants rivalries in college football more than almost anything else:

"I hate this. I don't hate you Nate, I think you're a smart guy, we've heard from Nate before. It always goes back to Meemaw's age old and proper adage, and that is smart people say casual things sometimes. Casual people rarely say smart things. Nate is a smart person. He has just said a very casual thing. I hate this. Hate everything about it, from top to bottom.

"There is nothing that I could pull out of that that is redeeming in nature. It isn't too toxic. First off it isn't too toxic. Once upon a time, Romans gathered in the Colosseum and watched people kill each other. That's toxic. That feels pretty toxic to me. This is a football game. It's not toxic."

Josh Pate calls the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry the best in sport

Josh Pate continued to criticize the commenter for saying the rivalry is too toxic. He said that as long as people are not getting violent, it is not a big deal if the rivalry affects people emotionally:

"It's, I'm told, the greatest rivalry in sports, and I used to not believe that because I grew up in the South, but the thing about it is I got myself in a position professionally where I can attend this game pretty regularly. You guys were right about it. I gotta give it to you."

The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry has certainly been building in recent years. The Buckeyes were on a long winning streak until the 2020s, however, the Wolverines have now won the past four matchups. As a result, some Ohio State fans are unhappy even though their team won the national championship.

