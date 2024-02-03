"I am HIM": Deion Sanders gives out a powerful message as Colorado Buffs continue to prepare for their first season in the Big 12

Deion Sanders will be seeking redemption in the 2024 College Football season after his crack at the job left room for improvement at Colorado. The Pro Football Hall of Famer arrived in Boulder with huge expectations from fans, but he couldn't quite turn it around completely.

It is going to be a hectic season for the Buffaloes in 2024. The team held a couple of workout sessions this week in preparation for the upcoming season, and Sanders used the opportunity to pass on a powerful message to everyone watching:

“You know what, God just gave me this. I'm built for adversity and controversy, I'm built for both of those. Devil, you better come with it because I’ve got a God that defeats all. I'm highly favored, I'm anointed and appointed. I am Him!”

“Remember in the Bible what they say; ‘who should I say sent you?’ ‘You say tell them I am.’ I'm a descendant of the ‘I am.’ I feel good. It's my best running day since eight toes down, two gone but I'm still going. I love it, I feel good. This is after the elliptical.”

Will Deion Sanders get it right in 2024?

Colorado started the 2023 college football season under Deion Sanders on a brilliant note. The Buffaloes opened the season with three consecutive wins over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State.

However, things fell apart for the program when the conference schedule commenced. The Buffaloes were only able to secure one win in nine conference games, ending the season with loads of disappointment despite the level of attention and expectations.

Nonetheless, the upcoming season is another chance for Deion Sanders to prove he can get it done in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He notably recorded significant success in the Football Championship Subdivision with Jackson State and now needs to bring it up to a higher level.

New Challenge in the Big 12

The 2024 college football season poses a new challenge for Colorado as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12. Deion Sanders, despite facing challenges in the Pac-12 last season, aims for a more noteworthy performance with improved team dynamics in the Big 12.

The Big 12 will see the addition of three other Pac-12 programs in 2024, providing Colorado with some familiarity. However, the majority of opponents in the conference will be new for the Buffaloes, presenting the challenge of adapting to a n even more competitive environment.