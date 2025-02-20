"I just need a little help": Ryan Day narrates how "struggling" athletes inspire Ohio State's young fanbase

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says the football players are helping fans with their mental health. Day hasn't shied away from talking about mental health since becoming a coach, and he has encouraged his players to talk about it, too.

The Buckeyes coach says fans seeing big, strong football players admit they need help may encourage a struggling fan to seek help as well.

"Mental health has always been important to me," Day said (19:50). "I think Columbus is the leader in the country in the mental health space. It's good for Buckeye nation, for Ohio, for Columbus where they see big strong guys who are still willing to say I'm struggling today, I just need a little help."

Day said he would be there for any player who needs to talk and wants everyone to talk about it if they are struggling.

Day has been involved in mental health and campaigned for it long before he became the Buckeyes coach. In 2022, Day and his wife announced a $1 million donation to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to focus on mental health.

Day has emphasized mental health after his father died by suicide when he was 8 years old.

Ryan Day gets contract extension from Ohio State

After leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship, Ryan Day was rewarded with a contract extension.

Day got a seven-year deal that runs through the 2031 season and pays him $12.5 million per season.

"Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day's leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement released, via CBS Sports.

"As a leader, mentor and coach, Ryan has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our players, both on and off the field. His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program's culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance."

Day has gone 70-10 as the head coach of the Buckeyes.

