One of the most interesting stories in college football at the moment is Caitlyn Soroka. Soroka is set to become the next female college football player when the 2025 season takes off this fall. She will be playing at JUCO Division I school Andrew College in her freshman year with the Fighting Tigers.

Ad

Soroka plays as a kicker and she's been extremely accurate in her craft. She's said to have never missed a kick in her high school career at Brookwood (Georgia). She opted to play football at the collegiate level instead of soccer, which she's played since the age of three.

On Saturday, Fox 5 posted a video that included an interview with Soroka:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Coming into the senior season (at high school), realizing this might be my last time ever playing, it kind of just hit me and I was like, ‘I can't just walk away from this sport,” Soroka said (Timestamp 1:22)

Ad

Trending

There was a concern that Caitlyn Soroka would not be able to play football in college due to her gender. However, she was able to get the opportunity at Andrew College, which she really appreciates:

"It's really cool because there are not many opportunities for women to play football themselves,” Soroka said (Timestamp 0:57). "So, the fact that I'm able to go off to college and play it, I'm just so grateful for it."

Ad

Ad

Also read: "It's not every day that a female gets to play college football" - Haley Van Voorhis finally speaks about creating history in NCAA football

Caitlyn Soroka’s trainer on how she's defied the odds

Aside from never missing a kick, Caitlyn Soroka also took up leadership roles in her high school team. Her trainer, William Lee IV, who is also an assistant at Brookwood, explained how amazing she is:

Ad

“Definitely, she's inspiring people,” Lee said. “But I have like family members that come to see me coach, to see our team play [and they're like], ‘Hey, I didn't know she was a female.’ I'm like ‘Oh yeah!” She's somebody you want, male or female, on your football team.”

“A true leader; she's in our leadership council, one of our captains. So, great things are going to happen to her because she does it the right way every single time.”

Ad

Caitlyn Soroka ended her high school career as a two-time winner of Gwinnett County’s Specialist of the Year, becoming the first female player to win the award. Taking her craft to the next level, the kicker remains focused on her goals.

Also read: Who is Jackson State female kicker, Leilani Armenta? A closer look at the woman with first score in FCS HBCU game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback