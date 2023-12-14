"I just want to be in a position where I can play": Texas transfer QB Maalik Murphy breaks silence on his bold portal decision ahead of CFP

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt freshman, initially expected to start for the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff, announced the decision through his team on Wednesday.

Murphy told ESPN that he has been left with no choice but to transfer due to the timing of the situation. Despite having three more seasons of eligibility, Murphy has decided to pursue his career elsewhere.

Murphy, 19, will not join the Longhorns in their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 2 Washington on New Year's Day.

"It's nothing against Texas at all," Murphy said. "I'm doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I'll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team."

According to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, Murphy is reportedly seeking a new school where he can play and continue to improve his career.

The QB said he wanted to play where he could get better.

"A place where I can play," Murphy said. "Continue to get better and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what's best for me and my career."

However, it seems that he has made the decision to prioritize his future and career rather than lingering on the Longhorns' sidelines.

"I just want to be in a position where I can play," 6-foot-5, Murphy said. "I don't want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I'd rather kick-start my career while I can."

Young Maalik Murphy has had a remarkable season, going 2-0 as a starter for Texas while starter Quinn Ewers was injured.

Three potential transfer destinations for Maalik Murphy in 2024

Florida Gators:

Murphy might find the Gators an attractive option if quarterback Graham Mertz decides to leave the program and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Florida would need a new quarterback, and Murphy could fill that role and make a difference.

Kansas Jayhawks:

With QB Jalon Daniels out with a back ailment and rumored to transfer or enter the NFL draft, the Jayhawks will need to find a replacement quarterback. Murphy, who possesses both experience and promise, could be a nice fit for Kansas.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

Maalik Murphy has the potential to prosper in Notre Dame's system if the school invests time and resources in his development. With their patient strategy, he may develop significantly by the end of 2024 and maintain that momentum in 2025.

