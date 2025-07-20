  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I know I'd be in good hands": Top 2027 target doubles down interest in Dan Lanning's Oregon with latest comment

"I know I'd be in good hands": Top 2027 target doubles down interest in Dan Lanning's Oregon with latest comment

By Maliha
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:23 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Oregon sits with one commit in the 2027 class so far in four-star safety Cam Pritchett. Dan Lanning's staff is actively pursuing more players for the class, and one of the Ducks' major targets for the cycle is four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, who has already visited Eugene five times.

Ad

In an interview with Blair Angulo of 247Sports last week, Fa'alave-Johnson shared the Ducks' momentum in his recruitment.

"Just building the connection with the coaches has been seamless and I love the coaching staff there," he said. "I know that they'll be there. The development they have is another big thing. If I go there and choose them, I know I'd be in good hands."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fa'alave-Johnson also expressed appreciation for Lanning’s vision of using him as a dynamic safety within a flexible and creative defensive system.

Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 3 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in California, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is a highly versatile athlete and can play four different positions at a high level: safety, cornerback, wide receiver and running back.

247Sports analyst Greg Biggins praised Fa’alave-Johnson’s potential, saying:

Ad
"Safety might be where he has the most upside. At corner, he's a tough kid with an edge and loves to mix it up and play a physical game. As a receiver, he was doubled often in the games we saw but his separation speed down the field jumped out."

In March, Fa'alave-Johnson accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, scheduled for January 10, 2026. He also competed in track for the first time this spring, posting a 10.48-second 100-meter dash at the CIF San Diego Section Championship.

Ad

Oregon is trending for Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's commitment

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has just completed his sophomore year. Oregon is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment with a 94.1% chance, according to On3.

In an interview with SI in May, Fa'alave-Johnson acknowledged Oregon's strong position in his recruitment. He said:

"The love is there. I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand."

Fa'alave-Johnson attends Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, California. He also holds offers from USC, Oklahoma and UCLA.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications