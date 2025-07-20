"I know I'd be in good hands": Top 2027 target doubles down interest in Dan Lanning's Oregon with latest comment

Oregon sits with one commit in the 2027 class so far in four-star safety Cam Pritchett. Dan Lanning's staff is actively pursuing more players for the class, and one of the Ducks' major targets for the cycle is four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, who has already visited Eugene five times.In an interview with Blair Angulo of 247Sports last week, Fa'alave-Johnson shared the Ducks' momentum in his recruitment.&quot;Just building the connection with the coaches has been seamless and I love the coaching staff there,&quot; he said. &quot;I know that they'll be there. The development they have is another big thing. If I go there and choose them, I know I'd be in good hands.&quot;Fa'alave-Johnson also expressed appreciation for Lanning’s vision of using him as a dynamic safety within a flexible and creative defensive system.Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 3 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in California, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is a highly versatile athlete and can play four different positions at a high level: safety, cornerback, wide receiver and running back.247Sports analyst Greg Biggins praised Fa’alave-Johnson’s potential, saying:&quot;Safety might be where he has the most upside. At corner, he's a tough kid with an edge and loves to mix it up and play a physical game. As a receiver, he was doubled often in the games we saw but his separation speed down the field jumped out.&quot;In March, Fa'alave-Johnson accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, scheduled for January 10, 2026. He also competed in track for the first time this spring, posting a 10.48-second 100-meter dash at the CIF San Diego Section Championship.Oregon is trending for Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's commitmentHonor Fa'alave-Johnson has just completed his sophomore year. Oregon is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment with a 94.1% chance, according to On3.In an interview with SI in May, Fa'alave-Johnson acknowledged Oregon's strong position in his recruitment. He said:&quot;The love is there. I'm still praying about everything, but it’s definitely a program I would love to be a part of. The Ducks program knows where they stand and the Duck fans should feel great where they stand.&quot;Fa'alave-Johnson attends Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, California. He also holds offers from USC, Oklahoma and UCLA.