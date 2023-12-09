"I know I'm an SEC guy, but that one bothered me": Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz blasts CFP committee’s 'nonsensical rationalization' for leaving out FSU

Missouri's head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, has voiced his strong disagreement with the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee. The issue on which he has criticized them is the decision to leave Florida State out despite the team going undefeated and winning the ACC title.

In an appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM, Drinkwitz questioned the committee's reasoning for excluding Florida State. He specifically mentioned their citation of star quarterback Jordan Travis' season-ending injury as a factor.

Drinkwitz expressed his confusion about whether teams who suffer injuries in the playoffs will also be dealt with in the same manner. He found the explanation for excluding Florida State "nonsensical rationalization."

“If a team in the playoff has a star player get injured, are they going to get removed from the playoff, and then we put Florida State back in? That to me was complete nonsensical rationalization.

“And I know I’m an SEC guy. But that one bothered me a whole lot, and then to not factor in maybe a team having an unfair advantage in some of their games. It just seemed like to me, we were picking and choosing what lens we were going to look through,” he added.

Eli Drinkwitz's comments come after CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan cited Travis' injury as the reason for Florida State's exclusion.

After Eli Drinkwitz, Duke's famed basketball coach's objection to CFP

Renowned Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski also voiced his views on the matter. Coach K, during an episode of his podcast, 'Basketball and Beyond' with former Florida State University quarterback Danny Kannell, stated:

"The committee got it wrong. What they did to Florida State was wrong. I can't believe the coaches in that room let this happen," Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

FSU's impressive performance after their quarterback was injured left Coach K in awe. He praised Seminoles' grit, stating:

"They weren't going to score 36 points or 40 but they weren't going to let anybody score," Krzyzewski added.

FSU's outstanding passing defense during the regular season and a record-breaking number of tackles for loss in the ACC Championship Game didn't go unnoticed.

Yet, despite finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the ACC Championship, FSU was left out of the College Football Playoff rankings. This marks the first time that an undefeated Power Five conference champion missed out on the playoff.