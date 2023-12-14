"I know injustice when I see it": Florida Attorney General demands answers from College Football Playoff over FSU snub

FSU went 13-0 and won the ACC but were left out of the college football playoff. Florida attorney general is seeking to address the 'injustice'.

The Florida State Seminoles became the first undefeated Power Five Conference champion to not make the playoff since it went to four teams. The committee thought that the Seminoles wouldn't be competitive without starting quarterback Jordan Travis who broke his leg.

Since the committee left FSU out, there has been frustration from the Seminoles who blasted the committee. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching an investigation into the college football playoff selection committee.

"I'm a lifelong Gator, but I'm also the Florida attorney general, and I know injustice when I see it," Moody said in a video announcement in front of Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida State's home field.

"No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences and the College Football Playoff committee are subject to antitrust laws.

"My office is launching an investigation to examine if the committee was involved in any anti-competitive conduct. As it stands, the committee's decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers -- not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football. In Florida, merit matters. If it's attention they were looking for, the committee certainly has our attention now."

Since Moody's announcement, the college football playoff committee has said that they haven't received anything official from her. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock also released a statement following Moody's announcement:

"We will carefully review this demand for information, but it sure seems to be an overly aggressive reaction to a college football ranking in which some fans somewhere were bound to be disappointed."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also revealed that he requested $1 million to be set aside for Florida State to sue the committee if it chooses to.

FSU set to play in Orange Bowl

With Florida State not getting into the college football playoff, the Seminoles will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

FSU is a sizeable 14-point underdog against the Bulldogs, but that's due to the Seminoles not having many of their top players not playing.

Florida State will be without Jordan Travis, wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Destyn Hill, as well as backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

