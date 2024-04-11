"I don't like to rap about pain": $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders reveals his taste in music while teasing teammate for more hits

While Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. have built superb chemistry on the gridiron for Colorado football, their musical tastes couldn't be more different.

In a recent spring practice of the Buffaloes, Sanders and Horn were seen discussing music as Horn’s newly recorded song played before the commencement of the session. The conversation highlighted their music preferences and why they fell in love with it.

While Horn embodies rap and loves the genre, Sanders expressed a preference for the chorus. Due to the connection they've built, the latter could easily mention what he didn't like about his receivers’ new song, teasing him to make more hit tracks.

“I'm more of like a chorus and stuff like that, you're more just about rapping… I don't like the rap about pain and all that.”

Will Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. play a crucial role for Colorado in 2024?

Colorado enters the 2024 college football season with a hunger for redemption after the disappointments of the previous year. The program started its campaign on a brilliant note last season. However, things fell apart for the team immediately after the conference schedule.

The Buffaloes ended the 2023 season with a 4-8 record. As they return to the Big 12 after over a decade, the Buffaloes are determined to make drastic improvements.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. will play crucial roles in the Colorado team next season. The two connected 58 times for 567 yards and six touchdowns last season. With a presumably much offensive line next season, Sanders and Horn have further opportunity to build better chemistry on the gridiron.

Does Shedeur Sanders have a chance at the Heisman Trophy in 2024?

Shedeur Sanders was one of the early frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy last season following the Buffaloes' brilliant start. However, the team's subsequent poor performances threw him out of the race.

If Colorado comes out as a better team this year, Sanders undoubtedly has a huge chance at the Heisman Trophy again. Several analysts have given the $4.7M NIL-valued Sanders (per On3) a chance to go on. The 2024 Heisman voting will reveal whether Sanders can realize this goal.