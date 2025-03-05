"I would listen to anyone": Wink Martindale reveals he has a clear deal with Sherrone Moore on his future options

Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been linked to NFL jobs after his first year at Michigan. Martindale joined UM after leaving the New York Giants.

The Wolverines had a solid defense in 2024, and although Martindale is focused on Michigan, he says he would listen to any job in the NFL. However, it is unlikely he would go back to the pro ranks.

“I said when I came here this was an exciting time for me. It was different obviously going back from the league (NFL) back to college, but it would take a lot for me to go back to the NFL,” Martindale said on the 'In the Trenches' podcast on Wednesday (1:30). “Really, I told both Warde [Manuel] and Sherrone [Moore] when I took this job, I would listen to anyone. I think where I’m at in my career, I deserve that right to do that.

“It was one of those things where if things weren’t perfect anywhere or anything else, I’m going to stay at Michigan, because I do love it here. That’s not recruiting; that’s not anything else. I do love it here, and I love the players here. We had a lot of fun, especially towards the end of the year, and I’m looking forward to starting that all over again.”

Wink Martindale and Michigan's defense ended the year on a high note as they limited the Ohio State Buckeyes to 10 points in the rivalry game. Then, in the bowl game, the Wolverines kept Alabama to 13 points.

Martindale has been a coach since 1986 and has been a DC at the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Wink Martindale reveals who is a 'fun guy' to watch on defense at Michigan

Wink Martindale and Michigan have added several players in the transfer portal to replenish the players they lost on defense.

The Wolverines also have several key players returning, and Martindale said defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is a player to watch next season.

“Rayshaun Benny goes in for him, and look at the two pass rushes he put on to win the game against Ohio State,” Martindale said. “He’s going to be a fun guy to watch. He knows what he needs to work on, and he knows what it’s going to take for him to get to the next level.”

Michigan lost Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to the NFL draft, and Wink Martindale expects Benny to be a key part in 2025.

