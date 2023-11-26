"I love you Bruce, but no way" - 3x national champ Urban Meyer laughs off Texas A&M's latest coaching rumors

Rumors and speculations are as common as game-day excitement. Recently, reporter Bruce Feldman suggested that Texas A&M may have its sights set on none other than Ohio State's successful head coach, Ryan Day.

However, Urban Meyer, three-time national champion and Day's predecessor, quickly dismissed the idea with a hearty laugh.

The speculation stems from Day's impressive track record as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, boasting an outstanding 56 wins and only six losses.

"The Aggies feel like they have some good options here," Feldman said.

Feldman outlined Texas A&M's coaching options, names like Chris Klieman, Lance Leipold, Mike Elko and Mark Stoops. However, eyebrows were raised when he said:

"Don't be surprised if the Aggies pursue Ryan Day," Bruce Feldman on CFB on FOX show.

Feldman highlighted Day as a potential replacement for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He suggested that if Ohio State stumbles against Michigan, Day might be receptive to Texas A&M's pitch, emphasizing the Aggies' pursuit of a top-tier coach.

Despite the intrigue, Urban Meyer, now a commentator, injected a dose of reality into the situation. With a chuckle, he responded to Feldman's report:

"I love you, Bruce, but no way," was Meyer's answer with a dismissive laughter.

In Meyer's view, there's no chance of Day leaving Ohio State for Texas A&M. Even with a remarkable record, the possibility of back-to-back losses to arch-rival Michigan Wolverines may have fueled the rumors about Day's potential departure.

Day's success, including 40 consecutive victories against all Big Ten teams except one, has undoubtedly caught the attention of programs seeking coaching excellence.

The road ahead for Ryan Day

Ohio State faces Michigan and could potentially move into the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff. Feldman said that if Ryan Day leads the Buckeyes to victory, the interest from Texas A&M might be a non-starter.

“Now, if Day leads the Buckeyes to a win in Ann Arbor on Saturday and has the Buckeyes primed for a CFP run, he’s probably not taking that call,” Feldman penned in The Athletic post. “But if they lose, he might be more open to listening to A&M’s pitch.”

However, Urban Meyer's laughter serves as a resounding statement that, at least for now, Day is firmly rooted in Columbus, Ohio. He is leading the Buckeyes towards what could be another historic season.

In the ever-evolving curious landscape of college football, coaching rumors may come and go. But the enduring legacy of coaches like Ryan Day and the unmistakable laughter of Urban Meyer adds a touch of unpredictability.