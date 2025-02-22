“I’m not answering any questions”: Carson Beck bluntly turns down reporter after being dealt a $383,000 blow

Quarterback Carson Beck transferred to Miami in January after spending the previous four seasons at the University of Georgia. He will succeed Heisman finalist Cam Ward and will be compensated well for his efforts as he reportedly signed a $4 million NIL deal to transfer to Miami.

On Thursday, Beck had two luxury cars stolen (valued at $383,000) by a group of people who broke into his house.

Beck attended a women's basketball game on campus. There, he was approached by a news reporter who asked if he could ask him about his stolen Lamborghini. He bluntly told the reporter he was not answering questions on that topic.

"I'm not answering any questions, sorry," he said.

Carson Beck will take over for Cam Ward next season at Miami

Rather than declare for the 2025 NFL draft, Beck is using his final season of eligibility to raise his draft stock. Although Beck was not projected to be a top pick, he still would have been drafted. However, with a strong 2025 season, he could rise into first-round contention.

Another incentive for him to transfer to Miami was his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, a star basketball player at the University of Miami.

Beck is projected to be one of the top QBs in college football next season. He will need to be if he wants to live up to the standard set by Cam Ward.

Ward transferred to Miami before last season and became a Heisman finalist. He is one of the top two QBs in the draft and a top-five pick. He could even be the first pick.

Carson Beck will be entering a better situation than he had in Georgia. The Hurricanes are projected to have a better-supporting cast, and as a result, Beck should have every opportunity to succeed.

