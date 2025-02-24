"I’m fairly bullish on Alabama": Paul Finebaum holds confidence in Kalen DeBoer's program despite the 2024 performance 

Kalen DeBoer's first season at Alabama didn't go as anticipated as the program experienced some struggles in 2024. The Crimson Tide, who were the gold standard under the leadership of Nick Saban, failed to secure a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, Paul Finebaum believes Alabama can get back on track in the 2025 season. The SEC Network analyst, who opined last year that the Crimson Tide should have made the playoff, notes that 2024 wasn't so bad and Kalen DeBoer can orchestrate a resurgence next season.

“I have not heard Alabama fans quite like this. I have heard them like this before because I’ve covered everything [Bear] Bryant’s end and it is reminiscent of some of the things I heard at various points,” Finebaum said.

“But one thing I do know about Alabama fans, I mean, they will come back. They have not left yet. They’re just making a lot of noise.

“I think if DeBoer gets things back on track, and I’ve seen some of the comments you’ve made, and I agree with you, I think they are going to get back on track… I’m fairly bullish on Alabama. They didn’t miss by that much last year.”

Alabama finished with a 9-4 record last season, including a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. It was the first time the Crimson Tide recorded more than three losses since Nick Saban's first season in 2007. This has led to reduced confidence in Kalen DeBoer across Tuscaloosa.

Paul Finebaum believes Kalen DeBoer's hiring of Ryan Grubb has calmed fans down

Without a doubt, the underperformance of Alabama in the 2024 college football season left Tuscaloosa fans raging. However, Paul Finebaum notes that an offseason move by Kalen DeBoer has calmed things down. This was the hiring of Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator.

“[DeBoer] has already done something critical, and whether it affects everything as much as we think, or it just looks better, the Ryan Grubb hire, I think, has calmed people down because of the past and the connection,” Finebaum said.

Ryan Grubb has been one of the most influential assistants in Kalen DeBoer's coaching career. He helped him build one of the most explosive offenses in college football during his tenure at Fresno State and Washington, recording significant success at both stops.

The explosive offense looked like what was missing in the Crimson Tide team last season. Grubb initially teamed up with DeBoer at Alabama last offseason but was immediately lured out by the Seattle Seahawks. His firing by the NFL team has ensured a reunion at the program.

