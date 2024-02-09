Deion Sanders seems to have nothing but praise for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Sanders recently heaped nothing but compliments on "Mr. Irrelevant 2022" during some of ESPN's pre-Super Bowl shows.

"I love this kid, man," the Colorado Buffaloes coach said. "I mean, shoot. I'm looking for a Brock Purdy – I'm sorry I can't recruit, it's the dead period."

While speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and other ESPN personalities, Deion Sanders called Purdy the best story to come out of the NFL in at least two decades.

Brock Purdy's improbable story: From the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft to Super Bowl LVIII

Without a doubt, Brock Purdy's story is a remarkable one. The former Iowa State Cyclones quarterback barely made the cut in the 2022 NFL draft, being chosen in the seventh round with the No. 262 pick, the last of the draft. This earned him the traditional moniker of "Mr. Irrelevant."

He has proven to be anything but, after leading his team to the NFC championship in his first season and the Super Bowl in his second.

In his first season, injuries to Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo allowed him to take center stage for the 49ers. He went 5-0 in the regular season and 2-1 in the postseason. In 2023, he went 12-4 in the regular season and was the NFL's passer rating leader.

His only postseason loss so far was hardly his doing, as he was forced to play with an injured elbow. Fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson replaced him but eventually was forced out due to a concussion.

Coach Prime? More like Professor Prime: Deion Sanders takes the role of professor at the University of Colorado

It seems that Deion Sanders will be using the period between football seasons to teach at the University of Colorado. The Boulder school debuted an undergrad class named “Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership” this season.

A peek of the class was posted to YouTube by Coach Prime's oldest kid, Deion Sanders Jr.

The Colorado coach spoke about personal brandings, the current state of the NIL deals market and some more sports topics like why he doesn't have many freshmen on his roster.

“When you inherited a roster like we inherited a roster, you can’t deal with high school kids that much, because it takes them probably a couple of years to develop (and) you’ll be fired in a couple years," Sanders said. "You don’t have that kind of time.”

Sanders only has six freshmen on his roster.

