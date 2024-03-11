"I'm nowhere near a finished product": Alabama QB Jalen Milroe breaks silence on why he chose to stay after 11x SEC champ Nick Saban's retirement

Jalen Milroe, the junior quarterback at the University of Alabama, aspires to be the very best. When the legendary Nick Saban announced his retirement, transferring was never part of his calculus.

According to Bama247, he revealed that the teams were attempting to lure the Heisman Trophy contender into the transfer portal after Saban's departure.

When Milroe was asked, "Were there a lot of sharks in the water?” and whether teams were reaching out, he replied:

“One hundred percent. Of course."

Milroe added:

“I’m nowhere near a finished product. It's more about fine-tuning and trying to improve as much as possible.”

While his vision is to become the best passer in the country, Milroe also made a promise to his parents before coming to Alabama.

“Prior to coming to the University of Alabama, I gave my parents a commitment,” Milroe said (h/t AL.com). “I told them, I’m gonna get my degree from the University of Alabama, no matter what. And that is something that stayed with me on this journey, no matter hard it was, I gave a commitment to my parents.”

Jalen Milroe is "excited" to play under Kalen DeBoer

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball.

Last season, Jalen Milroe had a 65.8% completion rate, 2,834 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. For his senior year, Milroe is delighted to have Kalen DeBoer as the head coach.

“That's always great as a quarterback to have an offensive-minded coach,” Milroe said (h/t 247 Sports). “To be around him, it's always great. Coach DeBoer, along the journey that we've been on for the last couple of days, it's been great to have him around the quarterbacks and learn and grow. Because the biggest thing we can do as a quarterback is be a sponge for information.

“At the end of the day, we're trying to be the best we can be for the team. Having Coach DeBoer here has been great and I'm just excited for what's ahead.”

In February, DeBoer hired JaMarcus Shephard as the co-offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and wide receivers coach, alongside Nick Sheridan as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Coach Mitch, Coach [Nick] Sheridan are doing a really good job with me,” Milroe said, “and Coach DeBoer is putting me in the direction to be the best quarterback in the country.”

