"I’m the OG of the system": Michigan's new DC Wink Martindale unveils visionary blueprint for the Wolverines

Wink Martindale, returning to college football as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, has shared his blueprint for his new job.

He replaces Jesse Minter who followed Jim Harbaugh to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"There’s a lot of guys that have come up through our tree, if you will, that they're having a lot of success with this system," he said. "It's like I told the players: In all humility, I'm the OG of the system, so we're gonna be just fine."

What else did Wink Martindale say about Michigan DC job?

Wink Martindale had been in the NFL since 2004 but will be returning to college football to coach the Michigan Wolverines defense. He has not coached in college since 2003, so he's excited to return to his roots, telling 247Sports:

"The excitement of coming back to my roots, like I initially said. And just to have the opportunity. I mean, this is a dream job, coming to the University of Michigan and being the defensive coordinator and having this opportunity.

"It's one of those things: I think our lives are full of bucket list things. And when you look back at at the end, it's going to be a bucket list thing that I did, or that we did — my wife and I. I'm just really excited about it. And I'm excited about getting back to the pageantry of college football."

Wink Martindale is excited about the challenge but is confident of success with the Wolverines:

"I think the biggest thing is there's been some verbiage changes because of the up-tempo of college football. You have to make a lot of calls just one-word things.

"But they kept the foundation of what we all put in together back in 2018. And that’s fun to see it work. And it’s not just worked for those two; it’s worked for D'Anton Lynn, who’s at SC now, Zach Orr, who's the defensive coordinator at Baltimore."

Michigan's defense was one of the best in the nation in 2023 and played a key role in their national championship win last year. Entering the new season, Wink Martindale said that he needs the Wolverines' defense to be physical to continue their success.

"I think that puts us in the right mindset to play great defense, because you better be physical if you're going to play at the University of Michigan. It starts with the guys up front, the D-line, and we’ve got some players."

Michigan will have its hands full in 2024 against the likes of Texas, Ohio State and Washington.

