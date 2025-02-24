“I’m taking Ollie Gordon over him” - NFL fans call out Ashton Jeanty for skipping on-field drills at Combine

Fans don't seem to be too happy with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty skipping out on the on-field drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Jeanty has agreed to take part in medical evaluations and team interviews at the Combine.

Jeanty's agent, Henry Organ, also revealed that his client will be taking part in on-field drills during Boise State's upcoming Pro Day.

Being one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Jeanty not taking part in on-field drills at the Combine seems to be cause for concern from fans. Several took to X to react to the news, and they weren't too keen on Jeanty's decision.

"Of course he ain’t competing in nothing hard 🤣 I guaranteed if you told him only mountain west conference players can compete in the combine he shows up," a fan wrote rather critically.

"So a RB that looks slow and weak. Will dispel those claims by not working out or running. lol heeeee knowws. He knows. He knows," another wrote in a tone of derision.

"Afraid to compete will drop him 10 spots," a fan opined.

"Don’t like this at all. His 40 time is a huge question mark that could have an extreme impact on his draft stock. He runs sub 4.3, he’ll be a top 10 pick, anything outside of 4.5, could have him dropping a bit," said another.

Ashton Jeanty heads into 2025 NFL Draft as top running back prospect

Ashton Jeanty is currently the top-ranked running back prospect on many draft analysts' boards in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was able to muster up 2,601 rushing yards on 374 carries and 29 touchdowns. To put it mildly, Jeanty's 2025 run was nothing short of extraordinary.

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

With several teams in need of a running back, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Jeanty isn't the first running back taken off the board. Jeanty also proved reliable in the receiving game, hauling in 23 catches for 138 yards and a score.

He joins the likes of Omarion Hampton and Kaleb Johnson as the top prospects at the tailback position in the class.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how Jeanty's refusal to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will affect his draft position, if at all. The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

