"I had an MCL sprain": Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love discloses playing through injury in the playoffs

Jeremiyah Love was one of the key players in Notre Dame's football resurgence last season. With Love in the running game, the Fighting Irish made an impressive run to the national championship game despite a huge setback encountered early in the season.

Love disclosed on Monday that he was limited on the field during the College Football Playoffs. The running back had a noteworthy performance during that period but was dealing with a nagging knee injury in the last three playoff games against Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State.

"I had an MCL sprain,” Love said. “I think it was grade two. I didn't need to get surgery. It wasn't that serious. Obviously, I played through it, so you can see it wasn't that serious. Just a minor little MCL sprain, something that isn't major. Just had to get rehab and just work on it.

"I was healthy after the season. I just had to get in tune with my body. I was just sore. My knee was cool. That didn't take long to start feeling back to normal after the game. Ever since the game, I've just been fine-tuning my body. Trying to get some aches and pains out.”

Jeremiyah Love established himself as one of the top college football players in his position in 2024. He wrapped up the season with an impressive 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 163 carries. The running back also recorded 28 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns,

Jeremiyah Love believes playing through injury shows his level of commitment to the team

Jeremiyah Love could have opted out of the playoffs to ensure he doesn't complicate his knee injury. However, the running back stayed on to play for Notre Dame despite having capable replacements in the running back room. He believes it's a testament to his commitment.

"I think that shows how much love I have for my team,” Love said. “No matter what, I just wanted to go out there and play for my guys and try to make plays when I could. I didn't care how I felt, whether my knee was hurting or if I was sick. I just wanted to go out there and play for my guys.

“I felt like my team kind of depended on me. I know we had other backs in the room, I know everybody brings a unique skill set to the field, but I felt like my team most definitely could have benefitted from my help. It just shows how tough we are.

Jeremiyah Love will look to maintain that level of commitment in the 2025 season as the Fighting Irish aims for the national championship title. There's a new running back coach in South Bend, Ja’Juan Seider, so Love will work toward developing a strong connection to ensure more success next season.

