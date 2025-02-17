“I need you to transfer & get in the portal”: When Coach Prime gave a hilarious response to Shilo Sanders’ uncanny impersonation of him

Shilo Sanders’ college football career might be over, but it was a fun-filled experience for the defensive back. He played most of it under his father, Deion Sanders, starting at Jackson State in 2021 before transferring to Colorado, when coach Prime took over as head coach in 2023.

One of the most memorable moments from Shilo's time with the Tigers was his attempt to mimic his father's team prep talk in front of him. Coach Prime is known for his unique way of motivating his team with his words, whether it's pregame, postgame or during meetings.

In a video shared by Well Off Media in 2022, Shilo Sanders was seen imitating Deion Sanders. The uncanny impersonation caught everyone in the room, including Coach Prime and Shedeur, in amazement, and the coach had a funny response.

“I need you to get out of life,” Coach Prime said jokingly. “I need you to get off my team. I need you to transfer and get in the portal immediately.

The moment was just one of the many father-son fun moments Deion Sanders had with his kids during their time together at Jackson State and Colorado. Things feel different next season as they both won't be returning to Boulder.

Shilo Sanders holds the ambition to make a name for himself

For a long time, Deion Sanders’ sons have frequently been linked to their father’s legacy despite their individual achievements. However, during the East-West Shrine Bowl, Shilo Sanders made it clear that he is determined to establish his own identity, regardless of the obstacles he has encountered.

“I don't call myself Coach Prime's son,” Shilo said. “That's what you're calling me. I've been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that's cool.

“We're not really focused on that. That's our dad. He's great. If you want to say 'Those are Prime's sons,' it is what it is; we're all Prime's sons. We're also individuals, we're good at what we do also.”

There’s no question that Deion Sanders’ influence continues to shape the football world, both as a former player and now as a coach. However, Shilo’s statement highlights the difficulty of carving out his own identity while constantly being ascribed to his father’s legacy in the sport.

Shilo Sanders' upcoming move to the professional level presents a pivotal opportunity to step out of his father’s shadow entirely. While an NFL career comes with its own set of challenges, it offers the defensive back the chance to solidify his own legacy and become a recognized name.

