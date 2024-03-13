"I proved that I’m an athlete": DL Jonah Laulu proud of himself after stealing the spotlight at Oklahoma Pro Day

Jonah Laulu did not get an invite to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. But the defensive lineman had a convincing performance at the Oklahoma Pro Day, which could have caught the attention of a few NFL teams ahead of the draft.

Laulu, who played two seasons with the Sooners, stole the spotlight with his incredible metrics, showcasing remarkable athleticism. He recorded a nine-foot, 10-inch broad jump and a 36-inch vertical leap, both of which would have ranked first among defensive tackles at the Combine.

“I think I proved that I’m an athlete,” Laulu said. “You know, some teams are worried, or some may be worried that since I gained weight this past year going to the interior D-line, maybe he can’t move as well or — so I think I kind of showcased that today.”

Jonah Laulu hopes his Pro Day performance has caught some attention

Not getting an invite to the Combine was a big hit to Jonah Laulu’s draft stock. However, the defensive tackle tried to balance things up at the Oklahoma Pro Day.

When asked if he believes his performance has brought him the attention of NFL teams, he said:

"I hope so. Just doing what I did today, showing that I can move. I’m very explosive when I was doing my jumps and everything, showing how explosive I am coming out."

"So, man, I’m just waiting to see who hits my line or whatever and see what happens, any opportunity I get. Just excited and curious to see what happens.”

Laulu has been involved in two months of rigorous training at “Built 4 It” in Dallas. Although the defensive tackle admitted that it can be monotonous at times, the experience proved invaluable in the Oklahoma Pro Day and could change the trajectory of his draft stock.

Jonah Laulu is not mad at missing the Combine

While not participating in the Combine has a lot of implications, Jonah Laulu is not worried about the development. The defensive tackle reckons he can still make it to the NFL.

“I'm not mad I didn't go to the combine, it makes sense,” Laulu said. “I didn't have some crazy season, but that doesn't mean that I can't play football.

"I can still play football, and it gave me more time to get ready, so I'm not even mad about it.”

Laulu has placed himself in the draft conversation once again following his outing at the Oklahoma Pro Day. It remains to be seen whether his name will be called at the draft event in Detroit, Michigan, in April.