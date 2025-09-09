  • home icon
  • "I say that with a straight face": Jerry Jones gives blunt take on Micah Parsons’ Packers debut vs. Lions

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:39 GMT
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered a review of Micah Parsons’ debut for the Green Bay Packers. Parson recently departed from Jones’ franchise in a lucrative trade deal with the Packers.

Before the deal, the defensive end and the Cowboys were in a deadlock situation, with the player refraining from practice. However, despite the situation surrounding his last months in the team, Jones was positive in his review of Parsons’ debut.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, he said:

“Not one thing unexpected for me. From what I saw of him, I thought he was able to get in there and play without having any influence from his back. I say that with a straight face, I do. Having said that, I wish him well.”
The Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Meanwhile, the Packers agreed to a deal with the two-time All-Pro with an average annual value more than any non-quarterback has ever received in the NFL. The deal is for four years and is worth $188 million, including $136 million guaranteed.

Jerry Jones has spoken highly of the trade, highlighting how much it benefits the Cowboys. He was a guest on “Good Morning America” last Wednesday, where he discussed the subject of the trade. He said:

“We have two kinds of capital or currency in the NFL. One of them is draft picks and the other is the financial, because every team is limited to the same amount of resources to spend. Having said that, Micah enabled us to have four, possibly as many as six players, for the future. That’s a good trade when you need numbers - I’ll take the numbers every time.”
Micah Parsons impresses on his Packers debut

Micah Parsons made his debut for the Packers on Sunday in their 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions. The 26-year-old was impactful on the field, despite his limitations, due to a back injury. He constantly pressured the Lions’ quarterback, with one rush leading to a turnover. He also recorded his first sack for the Packers.

While it is too early to call, Packers fans can expect the edge rusher to be impactful on their defense in the years to come. In his four seasons with the Cowboys, he recorded 52.5 sacks, having no fewer than 12 sacks in a season.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

