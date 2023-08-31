Caleb Williams has made an amazing mark with his achievements. Williams has the potential to become one of the scariest prospects for college defenses.

The youngster was recently praised by Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless on 'Undisputed'. Williams claimed the Heisman Trophy in 2022, and Johnson agreed with Bayless that he deserved it in 2023 as well.

Unselfish Leadership: Keyshawn Johnson's Acclaim for Williams' Heisman Journey

Keyshawn Johnson emphasized that there is no doubt in his mind that Williams shows great leadership. He mentions his connection with Williams through the Tommy Group and that he has the potential to rewrite Heisman Trophy history. Keyshawn said,

"I see a leader. I see a leader as a quarterback. There’s no question. There’s no question about it. He is a leader. I full disclosure, I have the Tommy group, which is a nio company."

Keyshawn Johnson couldn't stop himself from praising Williams for being a selfless leader. He genuinely believes that Williams never engages in selfish behavior, which is impressive.

''So when you having a conversation with him it’s like, 'Oh you’re here leader meant to do will not do it and I’ll deal if he does not involve many of his teammates. Sure, It’s not selfish."

Caleb Williams is expected to Follow in Archie Griffin's Footsteps

History was written in 1974, as Archie Griffin became the first to attain two Heisman Trophy titles back-to-back. Griffin steered Ohio State to a stellar record, securing the esteemed No. 3 spot in the national rankings. Griffin's allegiance to the Ohio State Buckeyes was unwavering, he served as the starting tailback for four years.

Griffin's exceptional performance resonated far beyond regional boundaries. In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Griffin was anointed with the title of National Player of the Year twice. The title was given by United Press International and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Griffin's accolades included his two Silver Footballs, a prestigious honor given by the Chicago Tribune. Despite a compact frame Archie Griffin displayed an indomitable spirit. He participated in four consecutive Rose Bowls, a record unparalleled to date.

Caleb Williams steers forward in his journey unmatched currently. The speculation about his lifting the second consecutive Heisman Trophy speaks volumes about his potential. The results are awaited, but his position as a forerunner is appreciated even by football's most coveted analysts.