"I don't sell' em dreams": Deion Sanders gets candid on his recruitment style amid Colorado's transfer portal debacle

Over 3,500 major college football players have entered the transfer portal in the 2023–24 season, according to USA Sports, and Deion Sanders’ Colorado has been among the schools experiencing significant transfer portal activity.

The head coach has seen departures from his team, notably running back Dylan Edwards, who recently decided to transfer to Kansas State. Sanders said Edwards had been a "tremendous asset" to the squad.

This announcement came shortly after Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden announced his own transfer to Boulder, where he will compete with Edwards for playing time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent media session, Sanders discussed his recruitment style and Colorado's transfer portal situation. He does not sell players "dreams, hopes, and wishes" but instead tells them that everything they get, they will have to earn.

“I don't sell anything because I don't have anything to sell,” Sanders said. “I don't sell them dreams. I don't sell them hope and sell them wishes. I tell them everything they get, they're going to have to earn.”

“I don't promise you a number,” he added. “I'm not promising you a position. I'm not promising you to start. If you want it, come and get it.”

With 127 years of NFL experience under their collective roof, Sanders and his staff provide a valuable navigational system to help players reach their goals.

Despite Sanders' approach, roster turnover continues to be an issue for Colorado. Running back Alton McCaskill has transferred out of the school for the third time since 2022, and defensive back Omarion Cooper is the latest Colorado player to enter the transfer portal.

Colorado AD taunted the attorney general amid transfer chaos

By Sunday, just before the spring transfer portal deadline, the University of Colorado had secured over 33 new football transfers for 2024.

This excludes one player transferring out after joining from Cincinnati in January. However, the Buffaloes are losing 31 scholarship players to the portal, including 13 undergrad transfers.

After Colorado's athletic director Rick George announced that another player, McCaskill, was leaving the team, a disappointed social media user commented:

"This portal window has been brutal so far."

Expand Tweet

George blamed the attorney general of the states that sued the NCAA, including Colorado's. He wrote on social media on April 17.

"Thank the AG's that filed the temporary restraining order.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the Buffaloes will perform in their second season under Deion Sanders in the Big 12 Conference.

Also Read: Deion Sanders' Colorado takes another defensive hit as DL Bishop Thomas enters Spring transfer portal just 12 hrs before deadline